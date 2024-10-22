Salt River, Cape Town  22 October 2024

Human rights defenders march on Union Buildings demanding protection for activists and whistleblowers

By Rachel Mohamed

More than one thousand activists have marched to the Union Building in Pretoria today to demand justice and greater protection for whistleblowers in South Africa.

Protestors have pointed to numerous cases of activists being either threatened or killed, particularly in the corporate sector.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show Thami Nkosi, an organizer and representative of the Centre for Environmental Rights emphasized the lack of a clear legislative framework from the government to protect human rights defenders.

“We are calling for a specific law that will protect human rights defenders from the government. We want to engage with the portfolio committee on Police and Justice in parliament to collaborate with us to bring perpetrators to book. We feel any legislation developed without our input does not necessarily address our needs and experiences,” he added.

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: groundWork/Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

