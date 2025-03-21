Human Rights Day: Three decades of democracy, more needs to be done to protect our human rights

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, it is crucial to reflect on the strides made in protecting human rights. While significant progress has been achieved in areas like the right to vote, political participation, and access to healthcare and education since the end of apartheid, much remains to be done to ensure that all basic human rights are fully realized.

In an interview with VOC News, Vanessa Le Roux, Founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa (PEESA), highlighted ongoing human rights violations in the education system. “Children in public schools are not receiving the same quality of education as those in private institutions. This is unjust, as children from disadvantaged communities are once again left at a disadvantage. They have to fight for university placements, while privilege is often given to those from private schools,” she explained.

Criminologist Simon Howell emphasized that access to justice remains a significant challenge, even after apartheid. “The biggest issue is that many South Africans cannot afford legal aid, so they turn to state assistance. However, the state system is plagued with backlogs, understaffing, and a lack of funding. As a result, people from disadvantaged communities do not have the same opportunities as those who can afford legal services,” Howell said.

Community activist Ladovica Gordan pointed out that, despite progress, many South Africans still struggle to access quality education and healthcare. “Due to high levels of crime, people in gang-ridden communities face enormous difficulties in accessing healthcare services. Ambulances often refuse to enter these areas, leaving residents even more vulnerable,” she said.

While South Africa has come a long way in its journey toward democracy and human rights, these testimonies highlight the urgent need for continued effort to ensure equality and protection for all citizens.

Listen to the full audio below: