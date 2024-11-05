More VOCFM News

How USA elections affect SA

In an historic presidential election, millions of Americans will cast their ballots today to choose between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Already, more than 75 million Americans have cast their early ballots.
Harris will become the first Asian American and Black woman to hold the office, in addition to being the first female US president, if she wins. Trump may be the first member of a major party with a felony conviction and the first president since the 19th century to win after losing a re-election campaign.

Speaking on VOC breakfast on Tuesday morning Ebrahim Rasool, the former South African Ambassador to the United States of America explains how the elections would affect SA.

“We may have many views around the USA, its role, politics, leadership, but it is consequential to SA, as it will have an impact on SA. We have about 22 billion USA Dollars’ worth of trade relationships with the States, so if the States kick us out of the African Growth and Opportunities Act it will leave many farmers in the Western Cape unemployed. There are about 600 US companies investing in SA annually, should they cu6t ties with us, it again leaves several people unemployed, further crippling our economy,” he added.

Listen to full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

