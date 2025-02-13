More VOCFM News

Housing activists take Tafelberg fight to Constitutional Court

Housing activists have taken their fight over the Tafelberg site to the Constitutional Court, arguing for equitable land access. They aim to convert the Sea Point property into social housing, while the Western Cape Government maintains it will be used as a school. The court has reserved judgment following an appeal by Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City against the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) ruling.

Head of Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Disha Govender, emphasized the importance of social housing in well-located areas: “I think our position has always been clear from the beginning, which is that we are in a housing and segregation crisis. What that requires from the government is to intentionally look at the parcels of land they have available and use that to develop well-located affordable housing like social housing, specifically in the case of the Tafelberg site.”

She further questioned the province’s commitment to spatial justice: “When you see there were calls for it to be used for affordable housing when even the provincial Department of Human Settlements wanted that land, yet a decision was made to sell it you have to start asking about the commitment and the measures taken by the province to redress spatial apartheid.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

