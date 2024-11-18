Hope for You Foundation Expands Outreach Amidst Global Crises

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

The Hope for You Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to community support, is continuing its mission to aid those in need both locally and internationally. According to Shamsuddeen Moola, Director of the foundation, the organization’s commitment to assisting local communities remains a top priority.

Moola said during an interview on the VOC Breakfast show. “Each month, we engage in a number of activities designed to help those in need, we deliver hampers to families, partner with soup kitchens, and support our elderly citizens by covering the monthly running costs of a local old age home.”

In addition to local efforts, the foundation has expanded its humanitarian aid initiatives globally. This year, a group of volunteers from Cape Town embarked on a challenging journey into Syria through a Palestinian border.

“It was a very challenging situation because there were many deployments to pass before reaching the Syrian border, which came with its own risks,” Moola explained. “Fortunately, we were able to reach the camp and cater for over 8,000 people, including families.”

The foundation continues to take pride in its efforts to supply essentials to widows and orphans, ensuring that they feel supported and valued. As they strive to provide humanitarian aid both locally and globally, the Hope for You Foundation remains dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.

Photo: Pixbay