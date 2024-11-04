More VOCFM News

Hope for the Future supports matrics with breakfast program during exams

As matric exams continue, Hope for the Future, a local non-profit organization, remains committed to providing hearty breakfasts to ensure students are nourished and ready for their exams.

Executive Director Vanessa Nelson explained, “The breakfast is doing great. Just this morning, we ran out of Corn Flakes and milk,” adding that today’s menu included various cereals, potato fritters, vetkoek with chicken livers, apples, coffee, tea, and biscuits.

This marks the program’s third week, during which supplies often begin to run low. “We need a lot of support for basically everything to continue until the end of November,” Nelson noted, highlighting the community’s ongoing need for resources to sustain this initiative.



VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

