Hope for the Future Provides Breakfast for Matric Class of 2024

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Local non-profit organization Hope for the Future is dedicated to ensuring the matric class of 2024 is well-fed during their final exams. Each day, volunteers will provide a full breakfast for several learners, emphasizing the importance of a nourishing start.

In an interview on VOC Breakfast, Executive Director Vanessa Nelson shared that the initiative began as a personal project for her son. Upon discussing the idea with him, they recognized the high levels of poverty on the Cape Flats. Her son encouraged her to extend the program beyond his school, focusing on Heideveld, where she works, and several high schools are located.

Nelson explained that their first initiative launched at Heideveld High School three years ago. She emphasized that many children in the area often go to school without having eaten breakfast. “We want to accompany them through these last 12 years, providing what we call a Kings and Queens Matric Breakfast,” she stated. The goal is to create a moment for students to relax, enjoy a meal, and engage in conversation, allowing them to momentarily set aside their exam stress. Ultimately, Nelson hopes that students will enter their exams with full stomachs and a sense of calm.

Listen to the full interview below

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

