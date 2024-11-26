Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber: “We want to see accountability because the days of treating Home Affairs with impunity are over”

As part of the Department of Home Affairs’ campaign to clean house, 18 officials were dismissed with immediate effect. According to the department, the officials were dismissed for the following reasons:

Four were fired for irregularly granting ID documents;

Six for irregularly registering marriages;

Three for irregularly processing birth certificates;

One for irregularly processing passports;

One for irregular approval of visa applications;

One for irregular extension of asylum seeker permits;

One for sexual harassment; and

One for the irregular deactivation of a file.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, the Minister of the Department of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, said the move calls for accountability.

“We are not interested in paying officials to sit at home on suspension with taxpayer-funded salaries while doing nothing. We want to see accountability because the days of treating Home Affairs with impunity are over – because our approach is zero tolerance for corruption,” asserted Schreiber.

Photo: HomeAffairsSA/X