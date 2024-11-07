Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has zero tolerance for illegal immigration

By Kouthar Sambo

The meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs took place on 5 November to discuss progress made within the department. This comes as the Government Printing Works (GPW), the proposal of a one-stop border post bill, and issues relating to a court ruling on the Immigration Act, were on the agenda.

Furthermore, Minister of the Department of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber took a tough stance on illegal immigration, saying that South Africa (SA) should not be seen as a “free-for-all” that does not take the rule of law seriously.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an organized crime expert Martin Ewi of the Institute for Security Studies, said when people enter SA legally, they often find themselves doing illegal activities.

“Many times people go through the proper processes of entering the country but struggle to find work and end up engaging in illegal criminal activities to make money.

“We should not always look at those who come in illegally because those who come in illegally face a lot of difficulties once in the country. The Department of Home Affairs should keep an eye on those who are in the country both legally and illegally,” explained Ewi.

Photo: @HomeAffairsSA/X [Mr Schreiber and Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza lead the Department at the Portfolio Committe on Home Affairs]