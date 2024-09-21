Salt River, Cape Town  22 September 2024

Home Affairs Extends Hours for Matriculants to Obtain Smart ID Cards

By Ragheema Mclean

The Department of Home Affairs has announced extended operating hours to support Grade 12 learners preparing for their final examinations. Starting today (21 September), all Home Affairs branches across the country will be open every Saturday until 12 October 2024, from 08:00 to 13:00.

Matriculants will receive priority service; however, the department will also accommodate other requests based on daily capacity.
Minister Leon Schreiber emphasized that this initiative will help learners write their exams and move toward economic empowerment.
Meanwhile, basic education department spokesperson Terence Khala said, “This remains important as it gives life to the standing protocol that has been signed by the Department of Basic Education and Home Afairs since 2010.”
Parents and grade 12 learners are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their smart ID cards, which are free for first-time applicants.
Photo: Supplied
Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

