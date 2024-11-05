Historic scenes in Botswana as BDP loses elections after over five decades of governance

By Rachel Mohamed

Botswana has seen a historic turn of events with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) losing the elections with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) winning in a coalition not a landslide completely wiping out the BDP’s standing in parliament.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Jeremy Seekings, the Professor of Political Studies and Sociology and Acting Director of the Institute for Democracy, Citizenship, and Public Policy in Africa at the University of Cape Town (UCT) said there have possibly been signs and changes of essentially the election revolution for a couple of years now. However, the BDP government was last elected in 2019 with a significant majority.

According to a survey conducted in 2022 and early this year Africa Barometer has shown that the support for the ruling BDP has dropped substantially.