Salt River, Cape Town  26 September 2024

Heritage Month: Language Diversity in South Africa with an emphasis on language and culture

By Rachel Mohamed

As we continue to celebrate Heritage Month under the theme “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom.”  VOC Journalist Rachel Mohamed provided some insight on how South Africa prides itself on 12 official languages, with a multilingual population fluent in at least two Indigenous languages, IsiZulu and IsiXhosa, regarded as the largest and most spoken language in the country depending on several provinces.

A young Muslimah in Grade 10, Amina Makhonxele of Sivananda Technical High School located in Kwa Mashu in Durban Kwazulu-Natal, took the crowd by surprise when she opened the event by reciting Surah Fatiha in Arabic, and her eloquence was presented in that language, which was followed by a translation in isiZulu, which left the audience in amazement and opened doors of Daw’aah in the Indigenous community and other schools in South Africa.

“I hope that I find a place to live so I can fulfill my dreams and continue with my religion of Islam and live with my brother and sister. I want to see people near me happy and everyone who supported me during challenging times, “she stated.

Mr Abdullah Mkhabela, Deputy Principal of Sivananda Technical High School, said the school was established in 1991 and founded by the Divine Life Society of South Africa. The school primarily served children from disadvantaged backgrounds in areas such as Ntuzuma, Inanda, and Kwa Mashu.

“The aim was to uplift the Kwa Mashu community more, especially since no school in the area offered technical subjects. Teaching and learning were the order of the day; hence, we became the beacon of hope catering to many students (1200 learners) with only 20 Muslim students,” said Mkhabela.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

