Heinz Park family loses everything in house fire, community rallies for support

By Ragheema Mclean

A devastating fire has left a Heinz Park family with nothing after their home was completely destroyed. In response, community activists are calling on the broader community to help the family rebuild and make their house a home again.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Edward Bosch, confirmed that the fire left 15 people displaced.

Bosch said that one adult male sustained burn wounds and was transported to Groote Schuur hospital by a Metro ambulance.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 22:17 on Saturday, 7 September 2024 of a fire at 21 Tulip Street, Philippi. Two fire engines, one water tanker and one rescue vehicle attended to the fire which destroyed three informal dwellings and partially destroyed two formal dwellings,” he added. “The fire was extinguished at 23:19 and the cause is unknown.”

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show, community activist Mogamat Mohamed from Heinz Park said that currently the displaced family members are staying with relatives, each housed separately due to limited space.

“The family started to clean up the area because there is nothing left—they could only save a few things, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a lot. They lost everything.” “Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], the community and the family are assisting them as best as we can,” Mohammed said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the urgent need for fire safety awareness amongst residents.

“I had a discussion with some of the fire officials on the scene, and they told us that it is important to create awareness on fire safety. We are now trying to educate the community about fires and how they must safeguard themselves against using candles.”

Mohammed said the family has reached out to their ward councillor for assistance and is in the process of completing forms for disaster risk management to assess the damage. This evaluation will help determine the materials needed for rebuilding their home.

“We would really appreciate any assistance. They need clothing, blankets, groceries—anything will be appreciated.”

Anyone willing to assist is encouraged to reach out to Mogamat on 0670786756 and contribute to the family’s recovery efforts.

