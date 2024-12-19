Heinz Park activist brings joy to madrassa kids, this school holidays

This weekend, several children attending madrassa in Heinz Park will be treated to a day of festive cheer, thanks to community activist Moegamat Mohammed.

Mohammed shared more about the initiative: “This time of the year, places are closing, and for the kids, we’re taking them out for the day to say shukran for attending madrassa on Thursday nights and Sunday evenings. It will be a beach day on Saturday, giving them a chance to experience a different environment. We do this every year.”

He emphasised the importance of bringing joy to children in his community, many of whom face challenging circumstances at home.

“You can give the children food, as we do, but we take it a step further by helping their households too. I often call on donors to provide food parcels for families with nothing to eat. The children at our madrassa regularly tell us they need food at home,” Mohammed explained.

By organizing this outing and supporting families in need, Mohammed continues to uplift his community, spreading hope and happiness during the festive season.

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay