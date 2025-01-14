Heightened tension in Mozambique: Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane calls on his supporters to take to the streets

By Kouthar Sambo

Tensions are at an all-time high post-election in Mozambique as opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has called on his supporters to take to the streets again.

According to Mondlane, the ruling party Frelimo’s decision to exclude him from negotiations was a declaration of war. Furthermore, in a statement, he claimed the ruling party bribed other opposition leaders to form a fraudulent government.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Orlando Mazuze, an international political analyst, outlined the current situation.

“We had the new government in our parliament yesterday (13 January 2025) taking office, and tomorrow (15 January), we will have the new president taking office as well,” said Mazuze.

Mazuze further added that after self-imposed exile, Mondlane returned to Mozambique last week: he outlined two ways in which Mondlane’s return can be perceived:

His absence for more than 40 days represents the absence of a leader of this movement, which led to a lack of motivation from his supporters. His return paves the way for an opportunity for negotiations with the government since there are currently meetings being held between the president and oppositional leaders.

*Feel free to listen further as he delves into details on this matter

Photo: @UNOCHA_DRC/X