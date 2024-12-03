Heideveld woman burned beyond recognition amid 16 days of activism

The burned body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered on Tuesday morning (3 December), in an abandoned building on Jonkershoek Road in Heideveld.

The gruesome discovery has shocked the local community, especially as it comes during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that investigations have led to two persons of interest a 29-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man being taken in for questioning.

However, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

“We appeal to anyone who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident to call Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the mobile application MySAPS,” said Van Wyk.

Speaking to VOC News, Heideveld community activist and Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) said community members initially thought it was copper burning, but to learn that it was a woman is devastating.

“We as a community and as a CPF are saddened to wake up to such a terrible ordeal. It is disheartening that something like this has happened during the 16 days of activism. This was a mother, a sister, and an aunt. We cannot allow such brutality to continue.”

Adriaanse stressed, “We urge the community to speak up on these matters. We must stand together to make our neighbourhoods safe.”

Police investigations remain ongoing. Community members with any information are encouraged to come forward to assist in ensuring justice for the victim.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile