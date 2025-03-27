“Health spending is an economic investment,” says health minister

South Africa’s commitment to universal health care has been reaffirmed through the National Health Insurance (NHI), according to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Speaking at the second G20 Health Working Group conference in KwaZulu-Natal, Motsoaledi emphasized that health spending is an economic investment. He advocated for innovative financing, debt reduction, and international health collaborations to strengthen the nation’s healthcare system and ensure quality medical care for all South Africans.

“We must prioritise public health and ensure that adequate resources are allocated to meet the health needs of the South African population,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the urgent need to address the rising prevalence of noncommunicable diseases, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“We must accelerate prevention and control efforts using multilateral approaches. Specifically, we need to alleviate financial burdens, restrict unhealthy food marketing, finance emergency health services, and accelerate cervical cancer elimination,” he added.