More VOCFM News

“Health spending is an economic investment,” says health minister

South Africa’s commitment to universal health care has been reaffirmed through the National Health Insurance (NHI), according to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Speaking at the second G20 Health Working Group conference in KwaZulu-Natal, Motsoaledi emphasized that health spending is an economic investment. He advocated for innovative financing, debt reduction, and international health collaborations to strengthen the nation’s healthcare system and ensure quality medical care for all South Africans.

“We must prioritise public health and ensure that adequate resources are allocated to meet the health needs of the South African population,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the urgent need to address the rising prevalence of noncommunicable diseases, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“We must accelerate prevention and control efforts using multilateral approaches. Specifically, we need to alleviate financial burdens, restrict unhealthy food marketing, finance emergency health services, and accelerate cervical cancer elimination,” he added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app