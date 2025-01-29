Health Minister Motsoaledi raises concern about the freezing of US funding for the HIV/Aids programme

By Rachel Mohamed

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that he will soon meet with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana regarding the U.S. freezing funds for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

This funding pause is pending a review of whether the contributions align with President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. PEPFAR plays a significant role in South Africa’s budget for tackling HIV/AIDS, accounting for 17% of the R44.4 billion allocated.

Motsoaledi stated that his department has begun collecting data on the institutions that will be affected by this funding freeze.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, mentioned that several clinics across the country are closing following the executive orders issued by Trump’s administration.

“We have seen clinics in Greenpoint, Cape Town, and the Ivan Toms Centre for Health, along with clinics in the Eastern Cape and Johannesburg, engaging in health shutdowns due to these directives. It is a devastating situation for South Africa,” she said.

Malan further explained that many of these clinics are supported by Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that receive PEPFAR funding. Although the NGOs provide medication, including antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, the South African government bears the costs for the medication itself. However, essential resources, including monitoring and support for patients, are now on hold due to the funding freeze.

“We are facing a situation where individuals may not be able to access their treatment,” she warned. “We know that HIV treatment is crucial for keeping people alive and healthy, and it plays a key role in preventing the transmission of the virus, which is a major reason for the decline in infections in South Africa and across the African continent.”

Listen for the full interview:

