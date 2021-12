For the second consecutive day, the Western Cape has reported the most new COVID-19 cases in the country.

This is according to the health department, which reports that over 5 604 new cases and a further 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This represents a positivity rate of 27.2 percent. The majority of new cases came from the Western Cape at 28 percent, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 26 percent.

The Western Cape is host to over 46k of a national 210 769 active cases.

