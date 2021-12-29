Health Dept reinstates Covid-19 protocols including contact tracing and isolation

LOCAL

The Department of Health has reinstated the Covid-19 protocols including contact tracing and isolation.

In a statement, the department explained that in “line with the principles of transparency and openness”, the implementation of a revised policy will be put on hold to accommodate all additional comments and inputs.

The department initially called off the ten days of isolation for asymptomatic individuals who encountered a Covid-19 patient, highlighting the loss of income and valuable schooltime.

Contact tracing and encouragement of testing must also take place again, after being limited to certain scenarios such as cluster outbreaks.