Health department sees increase in mpox cases

The Department of Health is urging the public to remain vigilant for mpox symptoms after three new laboratory-confirmed cases were detected in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

The latest cases include two males and one female, among them a 14-year-old. According to department spokesperson Foster Mohale, the patients are currently self-isolating and receiving appropriate medical care. He added that outbreak response teams in Gauteng have been activated for contact tracing and case investigation.

“Nine of the diagnosed patients have recently traveled to countries experiencing an outbreak,” Mohale said. “Since the outbreak began, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 31.”

Image: NICD