Salt River, Cape Town  5 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

The Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber expresses excitement about the new visa reforms to boost tourism in the country

By Kouthar Sambo

The Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has been making waves following the new visa reforms to boost tourism in the country. The new reforms, particularly aimed at improving tourism from China and India, are intended to be rolled out in 2025.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, a legal expert from the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town James Chapman, said the move holds no financial benefit when it comes to easing the documentation process for tourists from countries with massive populations.

He further highlighted some of the loopholes and areas within the department that require work.

“I think the e-documentation pathways have improved certainty in the system however, there are other important priorities like fixing the new new asylum applications which are not being processed, therefore leaving people who fled war, vulnerable to violence, or persecution,” explained Chapman.

Photo: @Leon_Schreib/X

*Feel free to take a listen as he delves into the latets on this matter. 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app