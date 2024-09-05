The Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber expresses excitement about the new visa reforms to boost tourism in the country

By Kouthar Sambo

The Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has been making waves following the new visa reforms to boost tourism in the country. The new reforms, particularly aimed at improving tourism from China and India, are intended to be rolled out in 2025.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, a legal expert from the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town James Chapman, said the move holds no financial benefit when it comes to easing the documentation process for tourists from countries with massive populations.

He further highlighted some of the loopholes and areas within the department that require work.

“I think the e-documentation pathways have improved certainty in the system however, there are other important priorities like fixing the new new asylum applications which are not being processed, therefore leaving people who fled war, vulnerable to violence, or persecution,” explained Chapman.

Photo: @Leon_Schreib/X

*Feel free to take a listen as he delves into the latets on this matter.