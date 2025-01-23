More VOCFM News

Hawks investigate Minister Ntshavheni for corruption

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has confirmed that investigations are ongoing into Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni regarding her tenure as the municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa in Limpopo. Ntshavheni faces allegations of corruption related to a 2.5-million-rand accounting contract from the 2008/2009 financial year.

Lebeya mentioned that the Hawks previously investigated this case in 2021 and will submit their findings to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) once the current investigations are completed.

“Currently, regarding the Ba-Phalaborwa case, the NPA has issued specific directives outlining what different layers within the prosecuting authority should examine,” he stated.

VOC News
Photo: @Khu_Ntshavheni/ X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

