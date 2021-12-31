Hawks intercept R4.3mil worth of drugs en route to CPT

Drugs worth an estimated R4.3 million has been seized ahead of its arrival in Cape Town.

The Hawks acted on information and intercepted two vehicles on the N2, travelling with batches of drugs from Gauteng en route to the Mother City. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the first incident, and a seized a Mercedes Benz in Grabouw.

Two dozen packets of mandrax tablets- worth around R840k – were found hidden in a false compartment behind the back seat. A 52 year-old suspect was also apprehended along the N2 highway in Heidelberg, for hiding 100 packets of mandrax in a makeshift compartment under the flat-bed of a VW Transporter.

The suspects are due in court on January 3 2022.