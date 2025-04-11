Hawks arrests three suspects in Plumstead human trafficking case

By Rachel Mohamed

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on charges related to human trafficking in Plumstead. She appeared today in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court alongside her co-accused, Rogers Mubiru (34) and Fatuma Bashiba (38). All three remain in custody, and the case has been postponed until 17 April for a formal bail application.

According to the Hawks in the Western Cape, the arrests of Mubiru and Bashiba followed a tracing operation conducted between 12 and 24 March. The investigation team includes members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, the National Intervention Unit, and the Tactical Response Team.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said that Western Cape Provincial Head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, has commended the team’s dedication to tackling human trafficking, describing it as an insidious form of modern-day slavery. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity related to human trafficking to the Crime Stop hotline or their nearest Hawks office.

