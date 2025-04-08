Hamas welcomes the African Union’s decision to expel Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed the African Union’s decision to expel Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise, from a conference held in Addis Ababa on the Rwandan genocide.

“This move aligns with the Union’s values and principles, as well as its historic positions in support of the Palestinian cause and our people’s struggle against Zionist colonialism,” said Hamas in a statement.

The group criticized the presence of an Israeli representative at a genocide-focused event, calling it “brazen.”

“The brazenness of the Zionist occupation entity has reached unprecedented levels by sending a representative to a conference on genocide, while its savage army commits a horrific and unprecedented genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

Hamas also called on the international community and global institutions to impose a full boycott on Israel.

“This would prevent it from exploiting global platforms to whitewash its crimes and instead lead to the prosecution of its leaders, whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent children and civilians,” the group added.

Photo: @_AfricanUnion/X