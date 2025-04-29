Hamas: “We welcome the convening of hearings at the ICJ to discuss the obligations of the Zionist occupation towards our besieged Palestinians”

“We welcome the convening of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to discuss the obligations of the Zionist occupation towards our besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as towards the United Nations (UN) and its agencies operating in the occupied Palestinian Territories, and affirms the importance of these deliberations as a step towards holding the occupation accountable for its ongoing crimes.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The statement follows the ICJ’s recognition that the obstruction of humanitarian aid constitutes a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

“Hamas stresses the necessity of enforcing the court’s previous rulings and measures, which the occupation has deliberately ignored by continuing its genocide, escalating policies of siege and starvation, and targeting civilian infrastructure and daily life,” asserted the resistance.

Hamas further called on the international community to uphold its legal obligations and fulfill its moral responsibilities.

“The international community must move beyond verbal condemnations to practical steps that ensure accountability for the occupation, an end to its crimes and our people’s suffering so as to achieve justice and honor the principles of international law and the UN Charter,” added Hamas.

Photo: ICJ/X