Hamas: “We strongly condemn the U.S. position supporting the Zionist occupation’s decision to ban the operations of the UNRWA”

“We strongly condemn the U.S. position supporting the Zionist occupation’s decision to ban the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and consider it an extension of a long history of blatant American bias in favor of the occupation and its actions, which violate international law and humanitarian conventions.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the U.S. presenting its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), echoing Israel’s position of “undermining UNRWA’s role and tightening the grip of genocide.”

“The accusations adduced by the occupation against UNRWA are blatant lies, hiding a criminal agenda to dismantle the agency and terminate its humanitarian mission, particularly concerning the plight of Palestinian refugees,” expressed Hamas.

“We call on the international community and the UN to firmly confront these dangerous policies and to ensure the continued operation of UNRWA by providing it with the necessary political and financial support to fulfill its UN mandate,” reiterated the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X