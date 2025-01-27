Hamas: “We reject any plans to deport or displace Palestinians from their land”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Our Palestinian people, who stood steadfast before the most heinous acts of genocide in modern times and refused to surrender to the crimes of forced displacement, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, categorically reject any plans to deport or displace them from their land.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza. Trump requested Jordan’s King Abdullah and planned to ask Egypt’s president too.

“We call on the US administration to stop these proposals that are in line with the Zionist plans and conflict with the rights and free will of our people and to enable Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” stressed the resistance.

Hamas further urged the need to impose pressure on the Israeli occupation forces to accelerate the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to restore normal life.

“We also call on the Arab and Islamic countries, especially our brothers in Egypt and Jordan, to emphasize their firm stances in rejecting any proposal of displacement or deportation to provide all means of support and assistance to our people,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen