Hamas: “We reaffirm our categorical rejection of the statements by US President Donald Trump on the displacement of our people under the pretext of reconstruction”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We reaffirm our categorical rejection of the statements by US President Donald Trump on the displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip under the pretext of reconstruction.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following the United States (US) President’s remarks regarding the displacement of Palestinian people and the ceasefire agreement.

“Trump’s statements are racist and a call for ethnic cleansing, aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and denying the national rights of our people,” said the resistance.

“The plan to displace our people from Gaza will not succeed and will be confronted with a unified Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic stance that rejects all displacement plans,” stressed Hamas.

Hamas further commended the resilience and steadfast nature of Palestinians under Israeli siege and bombardment.

“Our great people in Gaza have firmly stood in the face of the bombing and aggression, will remain steadfast in their land, and will thwart all plans of displacement and forced deportation.”

“What the occupation has failed to achieve through aggression and massacres, it will not succeed in accomplishing through liquidation and displacement plans,” reiterated Hamas.

Additionally, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obaida announced that the upcoming release of Israeli captives, which is scheduled for Saturday (15th February 20254), will not proceed. This comes as Israel failed to honour the ceasefire conditions.

Photo: QudsNen/X