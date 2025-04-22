Hamas: “We deeply value the widespread global movement and the massive popular demonstrations”

“We deeply value the widespread global movement and the massive popular demonstrations that have taken place across Arab and Islamic countries, as well as in Western, Asian, and American cities and capitals denouncing and rejecting the crimes and genocidal war being waged against our Palestinian people and expressing solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, and the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes amid calls to continue escalation for a global Gaza mobilisation.

“We salute the masses, free people, and institutions and organisations that have called for and participated in this worldwide movement and call for its continuation and escalation by all means in every city, capital, and public square around the world,” remarked the resistance.

“Let all forms of demonstrations, marches, strikes, sit-ins, and the siege of Zionist and American embassies, along with public pressure, continue in the coming days—Friday, April 25; Saturday, April 26; and Sunday, April 27—and beyond, until the Zionist aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted,” appealed Hamas.

