Hamas: “We condemn and reject the occupation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its failure to withdraw from the Salah al-Din”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We condemn and reject the occupation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its failure to withdraw from the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) Corridor area.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed the Israeli occupation’s failure to comply with the gradual pull-out of its troops from the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) Corridor during the first phase.

“Yesterday marked the 50th day of the agreement, by which the withdrawal was set to be completed, but so far that has not happened. This blatant violation is a clear breach of the agreement and an apparent attempt to sabotage it and render it meaningless,” asserted the resistance.

“The continued violations confirm the occupation’s disregard for agreements and its manipulation of international commitments. These violations place responsibility on the mediators to pressure the occupation into fulfilling its commitments and immediately ending its presence in the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) Corridor,” explained Hamas.

The resistance called on the international community to intervene immediately to pressure the occupation to withdraw and resume negotiations for the second phase without further delay.

Photo: @QudsNen/X