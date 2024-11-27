Hamas: “We commend the pivotal role played by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, in support of the Gaza Strip”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We commend the pivotal role played by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, in support of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance, and the great sacrifices made by Hezbollah and its leadership, led by the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and we appreciate the steadfastness of the brotherly Lebanese people, and their constant solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which took effect today, resulting in thousands of displaced Lebanese returning to their homes in the south of the country.

“The enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without fulfilling the conditions it set, is an important milestone in shattering Netanyahu’s illusions of changing the map of the Middle East by force, and his illusions of defeating the resistance forces or disarming them.”

“We affirm that this agreement would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the resistance, and the popular support around it, and we are confident that the Axis of Resistance will continue to support our people and their battle by all possible means,” detailed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X