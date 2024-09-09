Hamas: “We call on the international community to hold the criminal Netanyahu and the occupation leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against Palestinian children”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas noted the new investigation which confirmed that the Israeli occupation killed several settlers. According to the resistance, the operation was dubbed the “Hannibal” procedure on 7 October.

“This serves as a new confirmation added to the many reports that were issued confirming that the occupation army killed dozens of settlers as part of its criminal approach, and further evidence of the false occupation narrative and the deception it practices to cover up its failure and confusion on that day,” stressed Hamas.

“We (Hamas) reaffirm that the false Zionist narrative about the events of October 7 aimed to demonize the resistance and our Palestinian people to justify the war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, and a confirmation that the war criminal Netanyahu and his Nazi army did not care about their people who were shot by their own army,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance further called on the international community and all relevant parties to stop the ongoing Israeli bombardment, which has now expanded to the West Bank.

“We call on the international community to hold the criminal Netanyahu and the occupation leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against Palestinian children and defenseless civilians,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Illustrative]