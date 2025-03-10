Hamas: “The Zionist occupation’s decision to cut off electricity to Gaza is a continuation of the collective punishment against Palestians”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Zionist occupation’s decision to cut off electricity to Gaza is a continuation of the collective punishment against our people in the Gaza Strip, which was initiated since the first day of the aggression on October 7, 2023.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, labeling the move as a “cheap and unacceptable blackmail policy.” The statement comes after the Israeli occupation forces cut off the electricity supplies after depriving Palestinians of food, medicine, and water.

“The occupation’s decision of cutting off electricity supplies, closing the crossings, blocking the entry of aid, relief, and fuel, and starving our people are an insistence of the collective punishment, amounting to a full-fledged crime.”

“The occupation’s practices constitute a blatant violation of the signed agreements and an infringement upon all humanitarian norms and laws in a new confirmation that it does not respect its obligations,” elaborated Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X