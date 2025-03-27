Hamas: “The return to war was a premeditated decision by Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the agreement”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The return to war was a premeditated decision by Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the agreement and surrender to Ben-Gvir’s blackmail. Netanyahu bears full responsibility for the failure of the agreement. The international community and mediators must pressure him to halt the aggression and return to negotiations.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes as the ongoing bombardment in Gaza is jeopardizing the lives of Israeli prisoners.

“The Resistance is doing everything in its power to keep the occupation’s prisoners alive, but the Zionist’s indiscriminate bombing endangers their lives. Netanyahu lies to the prisoners’ families when he claims that military action can bring them back alive,” remarked Hamas.

“Every time the occupation has tried to recover its prisoners by force, they have returned in coffins,” added the resistance.

Furthermore, Hamas called for the escalation of protests and solidarity marches across the globe in every city and capital.

“Let these blessed days of the month of Ramadan; the month of sacrifice and victories be days of mass mobilisation. Every means possible must be used to break the siege, stop the killings, and end the starvation. All efforts and energies should be directed towards supporting Gaza, healing its wounds, and strengthening its resilience,” appealed the resistance.

Photo: @QudsNen/X