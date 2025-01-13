Hamas: “The people of North Gaza have endured horrific scenes of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Sunday (12 January 2025) marked the 100th day since the brutal ground assault launched by the Israeli occupation army on the North Gaza Governorate, which continues to systematically and savagely target Palestinian land and people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed the ongoing days of the ground assault on the North Gaza Governorate launched by the Israeli occupation forces. According to Hamas, the assault resulted in 5,000 martyrs and missing persons, 9,500 Injured, and 2,600 detained.

“Throughout these 100 days, the people of North Gaza have endured horrific scenes of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement. The destruction inflicted on homes, hospitals, public facilities, and infrastructure reveals the Israeli occupation’s intent to deliberately and systematically eradicate life in Gaza,” stressed the resistance.

“We reaffirm that our Palestinian people will remain steadfast in the face of this brutal aggression, and the occupation will not succeed in displacing our people or stripping them of their rights and principles. These crimes will only strengthen our determination to reclaim our legitimate rights and occupied land,” reiterated Hamas.

Furthermore, the resistance expressed strong condemnation for the ongoing Israeli aggressions in all areas of the Gaza Strip, which exclusively targets civilians and vital civilian sectors.

Photo: QudsNen/X