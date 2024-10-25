Hamas: “The Israeli Occupation Army has committed a brutal new massacre by bombing the Martyrs of Al-Nuseirat School in the central governorate”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Israeli Occupation Army has committed a brutal new massacre by bombing the Martyrs of Al-Nuseirat School in the central governorate, claiming the lives of 17 martyrs, including nine children, and injuring more than 52 others who have been transported to the hospital for treatment, in addition to a number of missing persons as a result of the massacre.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance Hamas. The statement comes as the resistance was alerted about the attack on the Martyrs of Al-Nuseirat School, which was housing thousands of displaced people.

“The majority were children and women who were displaced from their homes by Israeli airstrikes on civilian residential neighborhoods.”

“This massacre brings the number of shelters and displacement centers bombed by the Israeli occupation to 196, with these centers housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people who have been made homeless due to the genocide waged by the occupation army against the Palestinian people,” stressed Hamas.

The resistance added that the additional recent crimes imposed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians come amid the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation destroyed hospitals, rendering them out of service, and prevented the entry of medicines, treatments, and medical supplies. This effectively means a plan to liquidate more than 2,444,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” detailed Hamas.

“We hold the Israeli occupation, the United States (US) administration, and the countries participating in this genocide fully responsible for the continuation of this ethnic cleansing war, extermination war, genocide, and the ongoing massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” reiterated the resistance.

Photo: Hamas [Telegram/screenshot]