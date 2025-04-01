Hamas: “The international community, including Arab and Islamic nations, bears a responsibility to confront the collapse of international laws”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continues its deadly assault on civilians in Gaza on the second day of Eid al-Fitr. Over the past 48 hours, Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 80, with more than 300 others wounded.

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This comes amid escalated attacks on Gazans during the holiday.

“The international community, including Arab and Islamic nations, bears a historic responsibility to confront the collapse of international laws and values. Those betting on the breaking of our people and resistance under military pressure must reconsider their calculations,” Hamas stated.

The resistance group further emphasized Palestinian resilience in the face of Israeli aggression, rejecting attempts to strip them of their dignity.

“Our people reject all attempts to subjugate them and liquidate their rights. They remain steadfast in their commitment to their land, principles, and the right to freedom, self-determination, and an end to occupation,” Hamas asserted.

Photo: @QudsNen/X