Hamas: “The horrific massacre in Beit Lahia this morning is a confirmation of the Zionist genocide and expulsion plans against our people”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The horrific massacre in Beit Lahia this morning is a confirmation of the Zionist genocide and expulsion plans against our people, which would not have happened without the official Arab inaction and international silence.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed after at least 77 innocent civilians, including 25 children who were killed in the missile attack launched by Israel.

“The horrific massacre committed by the Zionist enemy this morning through bombing a residential 5-story building in Beit Lahia area, the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 90 civilians, most of them women and children, is an insistence on the genocide and ethnic cleansing that the Zionist entity has been committing for more than a year,” stressed Hamas.

The resistance further elaborated that Israel is expanding its “campaign of ethnic cleansing” as the world watches.

“The situation represents a stigma and failure for the international and United Nations (UN) bodies that are unable to carry out their legal and moral role in protecting innocent civilians.”

“We demand immediate action to stop the genocide being committed across the Gaza Strip and occupied territories. The continuation of this war and the massacres against our people will have far-reaching consequences for the entire region if this Zionist terrorist gang is not curbed from further crimes,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X