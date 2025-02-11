Hamas: “The delay in the release of prisoners serves as a warning message to the occupation”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the conditions of the ceasefire agreement. The resistance stressed that it would comply as long as Israel held up their end of the bargain.

“However, the occupation has failed to uphold the terms of the agreement and has committed multiple violations. The delay in the release of prisoners serves as a warning message to the occupation and to exert pressure for full compliance with the agreement’s terms,” asserted Hamas.

Hamas detailed the following violations leveled against Palestinians:

1. Delaying the return of the displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip.

2. Targeting civilians with shelling and gunfire, resulting in numerous fatalities across Gaza.

3. Obstructing the entry of essential shelter supplies, such as tents, caravans, fuel, and heavy machinery needed for the rubble removal and the retrieval of corpses.

4. Delaying the delivery of critical medical supplies and materials badly needed for the maintenance work to the hospitals and the health sector in general.

“We documented all these violations and regularly reported them to the mediators, yet the occupation continues its violations. Hamas calls for strict adherence to the agreement and rejects any selective implementation by the occupation through which delivering less urgent supplies and delaying the most critical ones,” stressed the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X