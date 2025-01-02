Hamas: “The crimes of the occupation against Palestinian journalists will not silence them or deter them from continuing their role”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The crimes of the occupation against Palestinian journalists will not silence them or deter them from continuing their role. We call for the protection of the journalists and hold accountable the perpetrators of crimes against them.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the Palestinian people commemorating the Day of Loyalty to the Palestinian Journalists annually on December 31.

“The decision is followed by the Palestinian government in Gaza to honor the Palestinian journalists and their efforts and sacrifices in conveying the Palestinian narrative in our conflict with the Zionist enemy, enhancing the image of heroism and steadfastness of our people, and exposing the crimes of the occupation and its aggressive plans,” expressed Hamas.

“The anniversary falls this year amid ongoing Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and the legendary steadfastness of our people and resistance in the face of genocide, starvation, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing, and the failure of the occupation to achieve its aggressive goals and establish its false narrative and propaganda,” stressed the resistance.

According to Hamas, 201 journalists were martyred, as they conveyed the truth about the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza leveled against Palestinians.

“We also urge all media institutions worldwide to uphold the values of objectivity, honesty, and integrity in reporting the realities of the situation in Gaza and Palestine and not to succumb to the Zionist media deception and lies,” appealed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X