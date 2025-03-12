Hamas: “The closure of Gaza’s crossings constitutes a breach of the ceasefire deal”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The occupation’s closure of the crossings and blocking of aid entry for the 10th consecutive day foreshadows a risk of famine in Gaza. The Zionist occupation continues to close all crossings with the Gaza Strip, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and basic needs, aggravating the suffering of more than two million Palestinians in Gaza.”

This statement comes from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following the closure of Gaza’s crossings, which constitutes a breach of the ceasefire deal.

“Such closure represents a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and amounts to a war crime and collective punishment threatening the lives of innocent civilians.”

“Denying the flow of food, medicine, fuel, and basic relief means has led to a spike in food prices and a severe shortage in medical supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” detailed the resistance.

The resistance further stressed that closing the crossings and blocking the entry of heavy machinery disrupts the efforts to recover the bodies buried under rubble.

“We call on the mediators to pressure the occupation into adhering to its commitments under the ceasefire agreement and open Gaza’s crossings to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and end the collective punishment policy that the occupation authorities have adopted against our people,” added Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X