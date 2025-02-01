Hamas releases two Israeli captives in Gaza

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reported that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released two Israeli captives as part of a gradual exchange under a ceasefire agreement. The third captive, Keith Siegel, is expected to be released shortly in northern Gaza. The two individuals handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, are Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli national, and Yarden Bibas, an Israeli citizen. Additionally, Amani Sarahneh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, announced that this fourth prisoner-for-captives swap will involve the release of 183 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

VOC News

Photo: @AdityaMandagie /X