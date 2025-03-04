Hamas rejects Israel’s policy of starvation leveled against Palestinians during the ceasefire agreement

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas noted the major humanitarian violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to Hamas, the following violations were committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians:

Blocking the entry of 50 fuel trucks daily as stipulated in the agreement.

Blocking the commercial sector from importing various fuel types, despite a clear provision in the agreement permitting such imports.

Permitting the entry of only 15 mobile homes (caravans) instead of the 60,000 agreed upon.

Blocking the entry of heavy machinery necessary for rubble removal and martyrs’ bodies retrieval.

Blocking the entry of construction and maintenance materials needed to rebuild infrastructure and hospitals.

Blocking the entry of essential medical equipment for hospitals and limiting ambulances, allowing only five ambulances in.

Blocking the entry of civil defense rescue equipment.

Blocking the operation of the power plant and the entry of cash into banks and refusing to replace worn-out banknotes

“We highly value the declared Arab and international positions rejecting the policy of starvation, practiced by the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement comes as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a complete halt to humanitarian aid into Gaza while the Israeli government threatens to cut the remaining water and electricity supply. Palestinian media said the move is aimed at pressuring Hamas to replace the ceasefire deal with an agreement that enables Israel to continue its ongoing aggression in Gaza.

“We call on Egypt and the whole Arab system to take practical steps to prevent the occupation from continuing its policy of starvation, which paves the way for plans to displace our people in the Gaza Strip, posing a threat to the Arab national security system,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X