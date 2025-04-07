Hamas praises a software engineer, Ibtihal Abu Al-Saad, in Microsoft’s AI division, for her bold stance

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian Resistance group Hamas has praised Ibtihal Abu Al-Saad, a software engineer in Microsoft’s AI division, for her bold stance during the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Al-Saad publicly exposed the complicity of major global tech firms in supporting the Israeli occupation.

“Knowing that our code is contributing to the bombing, surveillance, and targeting of innocent people—that’s my greatest concern, more than any personal repercussions,” said Al-Saad.

Hamas also called on all employees working within companies or organizations complicit in supporting the Israeli occupation to take similar action.

“We urge the United Nations, governments around the world, and human rights organizations to document all forms of technological complicity in the occupation’s crimes. These companies must be held accountable in international courts and face immediate sanctions for violating international law and basic human ethics,” the group stated.

Photo: Hamas/screenshot [Telegram]