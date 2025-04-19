Hamas: “Over 150 scholars, academics, university professors, and researchers were executed in the Gaza Strip”

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reported that over 150 scholars, academics, university professors, and researchers were executed following escalated Israeli tension in the Gaza Strip.

According to the resistance, over 820 Mosques were completely destroyed, over 160 Mosques were severely damaged and in need of restoration, and 19 cemeteries were destroyed entirely or partially out of 60 cemeteries in total.

“So far, 2,300 bodies were stolen from Gaza cemeteries and approximately 165,000 housing units were completely destroyed. Additionally, approximately 115,000 housing units were severely damaged and uninhabitable,” reported Hamas.

“Over 100,000 tons of explosives dropped on civilians in Gaza and over 30 hospitals were destroyed, burned, or rendered nonfunctional while 81 health centers were rendered nonfunctional and over 160 health institutions targeted,” detailed the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]