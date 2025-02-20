Hamas on the return of bodies of four Israeli prisoners: “The Zionist enemy army killed its prisoners by bombing their detention centers”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance were keen to respect the sanctity of the dead and the feelings of their families during the ceremony of handing over the bodies of the prisoners, even though the occupation army did not respect their lives while they were alive.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the resistance returned the bodies of four Israeli prisoners on Thursday (20 February 2025).

“We preserved the lives of the occupation prisoners, provided them with what we could, and treated them humanely, but their army killed them along with their captors.”

“The Zionist enemy army killed its prisoners by bombing their detention centers, and the Nazi occupation government bears full responsibility after repeatedly obstructing the exchange agreement,” stressed Hamas.

The resistance further referenced the families of Israeli prisoners Shiri Bibas and Oded Lifshitz, stating that they “preferred to have their sons return alive.”

“Your army and government leaders chose to kill them instead of bringing them back. They killed, with them, over 17,880 Palestinian children in their criminal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and we know that you know who is truly responsible for their departure. You were the victim of a leadership that does not care about its children,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X