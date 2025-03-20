Hamas on escalated attacks in Gaza: “We hold the Zionist occupation and its terrorist leadership fully responsible”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We hold the Zionist occupation and its terrorist leadership fully responsible for the repercussions of the ground incursion into the central Gaza Strip area (Netzarim Corridor), which constitutes a grave violation of the signed ceasefire agreement.”

This is according to Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This comes as Palestinians are repeatedly displaced with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu resuming the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“These threats will neither weaken the resolve of our Palestinian people nor their steadfast commitment to their land and national rights.”

“Our Palestinian people will remain steadfast in their homeland, holding onto their rights, and will thwart all attempts of forcible and voluntary displacement. We say it loud and clear: There is no migration except to Jerusalem,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance further stressed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and urged mediators to hold Israel accountable.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the signed ceasefire agreement and call on the guarantor mediators to fulfill their responsibilities by ending these irresponsible violations of the agreement, compelling Netanyahu to retract such actions, and holding him fully accountable for the consequences of these violations,” added Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen [Hamas spokesperson, Abdullatif Al-Qanou]