Hamas notes the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in all areas of Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

In the wake of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas noted the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in all areas of Gaza.

“The images on social media reveal the evidence of the brutality of this fascist entity that is out of touch with all human values,” said the resistance.

“These unprecedented brutal crimes of the modern era were carried out by the occupation government and its fascist army, in full view of the world, which requires the activation of all international legal frameworks to try the leaders of the occupation and its army as war criminals,” stressed Hamas.

Hamas further commended the resilience of Palestinians who are currently mourning the loss of their loved ones and making their way back to their destroyed homes.

“The systematic crimes of the occupation have failed to dissuade our people and their valiant resistance from clinging to the land and confronting the aggression. Gaza, with its great people and its steadfast will, will rise again to rebuild what the occupation has destroyed,” asserted Hamas.

However, amid the ceasefire agreement, Palestinians continue to live in fear as the Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinians and raided a Mosque in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya. Images were seen as Palestinians were forced to lie flat down in the streets while the Israeli forces launched their raid.

Meanwhile, Palestinian police were deployed throughout the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire agreement came into effect. Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted the security guards and police in the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of them.

Furthermore, a video made the rounds on social media depicting an Israeli sniper targeting a child while riding his donkey amid the ceasefire agreement. Another Palestinian attempted to remove the body of the young boy when Israeli forces opened fire on him as well.

So far, critics, analysts, and civil society groups argued that this is not the end, as Israel may fail to uphold and honour their end of the bargain and will seek out any reason to revive a fully fledged genocide.

Photo: QudsNen/X